An armed Russian jet intercepted a US plane in an 'unsafe'...
The US plane was flying in international airspace when it was intercepted by the Russian jet, which was armed, an Air Force spokesperson told Business Insider. The spokesperson could not determine exactly where or at what time the incident happened, but United Press International said it occurred about 25 miles from the Russian city of Kaliningrad.
