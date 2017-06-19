A Russian Military Helicopter Reportedly Buzzed An American...
When you've got a Russian helicopter making multiple passes over the front of your vehicle, you better believe you're going to be intimidated. Previously undisclosed reports and a number of photos allegedly show a Russian military helicopter flying dangerously close to an American defense attache in northern Russia according to the Washington Post .
