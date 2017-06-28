A new cooling in US-Russia relations 150 years after Alaska purchase

Authors David Ramseur, Vic Fisher and Mike Dunham discuss the past and present of relations with Russia with moderator Steven Haycox at the World Trade Center Alaska on June 22 as the 150th anniversary of the purchase of Alaska nears this October. Relationships built on friendship exchanges between the Russian Far East and Alaska since 1988 are substantially diminished as the state celebrates the 150th anniversary the U.S. purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.