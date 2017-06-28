A new cooling in US-Russia relations 150 years after Alaska purchase
Authors David Ramseur, Vic Fisher and Mike Dunham discuss the past and present of relations with Russia with moderator Steven Haycox at the World Trade Center Alaska on June 22 as the 150th anniversary of the purchase of Alaska nears this October. Relationships built on friendship exchanges between the Russian Far East and Alaska since 1988 are substantially diminished as the state celebrates the 150th anniversary the U.S. purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC