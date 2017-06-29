5 found guilty in Russian opposition leader's murder trial
From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC