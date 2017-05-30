31 Best Technical Death Metal Bands [News]

Technical death metal is a subgenre of death metal with particular focus on complex and atypical rhythms, riffs and song structures that began and developed in the early- to mid-1990s. Technical death metal is also often goes hand to hand with other extreme metal subgenres such as progressive death metal, brutal death metal, technical thrash metal, grindcore, deathcore, avant-garde metal and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.