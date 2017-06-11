11 Pics of Same-Sex Couples Protestin...

11 Pics of Same-Sex Couples Protesting Russia's Anti-LGBTQ Politics by Kissing

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

People on Instagram have begun geo-tagging pictures of same-sex smooches to the Kremlin - the fortified government building at the heart of Moscow, Russia - along with the hashtag #KissForLGBTQRights in response to a campaign started by the Brazilian organization, Sexuality Outside The Box . The Kremlin-tagged photos are a protest against the Russian government's silencing of LGBTQ citizens and activists following the passage of a 2013 law banning so-called "gay propaganda."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 19 min Retribution 35
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC