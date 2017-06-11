11 Pics of Same-Sex Couples Protesting Russia's Anti-LGBTQ Politics by Kissing

People on Instagram have begun geo-tagging pictures of same-sex smooches to the Kremlin - the fortified government building at the heart of Moscow, Russia - along with the hashtag #KissForLGBTQRights in response to a campaign started by the Brazilian organization, Sexuality Outside The Box . The Kremlin-tagged photos are a protest against the Russian government's silencing of LGBTQ citizens and activists following the passage of a 2013 law banning so-called "gay propaganda."

