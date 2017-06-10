10:58 Pakistani PM to visit Kazakhstan for SCO
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit starting on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua told reporters. China-led SCO, which is headquartered in Beijing, focuses mostly on security related issues like counter-terrorism cooperation in Central Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|5 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC