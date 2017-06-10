10:58 Pakistani PM to visit Kazakhsta...

10:58 Pakistani PM to visit Kazakhstan for SCO

13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit starting on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua told reporters. China-led SCO, which is headquartered in Beijing, focuses mostly on security related issues like counter-terrorism cooperation in Central Asia.

