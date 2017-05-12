Young Russia, adrift from the Kremlin, stands up to Putin
Anti-government protests are on the rise in Russia. The unrest appears to be prompted, in part, by opposition leader Alexey Navalny's internet-driven campaign against Kremlin corruption as well as his lofty bid for the Russian presidency in 2018.
