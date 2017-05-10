Why religious tensions are rising in Russia
Religious freedom is under attack in Russia, as government officials - with the support of nearly half of the nation's citizens - protect the Orthodox Church at the expense of minority religious communities, according to recent reports. The country's Supreme Court recently banned the Jehovah's Witnesses by labeling them an extremist group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC