What will new French President Macron...

What will new French President Macron do about Syria & ISIL?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

Now that Emmanuel Macron is president of France, it is worthwhile asking what sort of foreign policy he would be likely to pursue. The French presidential system is more centralized than the American.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 1 hr Maravilla 50
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 1 hr Maravilla 11
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC