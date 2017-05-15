Was Trump's Disclosure to the Russian...

Was Trump's Disclosure to the Russians Unprecedented?

Read more: The Atlantic

It's not every day that you hear about the American president casually sharing an ally's super-secret intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office. But was Donald Trump's disclosure unprecedented? What exactly is new here, and what isn't? "It's not unprecedented at all for presidents or national-security advisers or secretaries of state to share classified information with foreign officials," especially those from allied countries, said Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University.

