Vladimir Putin meets Pope Tawadros II Wednesday in Russia
According to Russian informed sources, "It is determined that Pope Tawadros II will discuss Christians' issues in the Middle East with the Russian President, and cooperation between the Russian and the Egyptian Churches." Earlier, the Russian Church headed by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia honored Pope Tawadros II on the occasion of strengthening the bonds of Orthodox Churches worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC