Vladimir Putin meets Pope Tawadros II...

Vladimir Putin meets Pope Tawadros II Wednesday in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

According to Russian informed sources, "It is determined that Pope Tawadros II will discuss Christians' issues in the Middle East with the Russian President, and cooperation between the Russian and the Egyptian Churches." Earlier, the Russian Church headed by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia honored Pope Tawadros II on the occasion of strengthening the bonds of Orthodox Churches worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... Tue Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC