Utah extreme athlete optimistic about recovery after breaking his neck in Russian helicopter crash

The Salt Lake Tribune) Mike Trabert, an extreme-sports athlete, describes the helicopter he was in that crashed during a heli-skiing trip on a volcanic mountain in Kamchatka, Russia on April 18. He broke his neck and some ribs. After being treated in a Russian hospital he's back home with his wife Dinny Thursday May 4. The Salt Lake Tribune) Mike Trabert, an extreme-sports athlete, describes the helicopter he was in that crashed during a heli-skiing trip on a volcanic mountain in Kamchatka, Russia on April 18. He broke his neck and some ribs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.