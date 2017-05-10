US Criticizes Russian Build-up Near Baltic States

United States defense minister, former General James Mattis meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday criticized what he called a destabilizing Russian military build-up near Baltic states and officials suggested the United States could deploy Patriot missiles in the region for NATO exercises in the summer.

