US Criticizes Russian Build-up Near Baltic States
United States defense minister, former General James Mattis meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday criticized what he called a destabilizing Russian military build-up near Baltic states and officials suggested the United States could deploy Patriot missiles in the region for NATO exercises in the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|18 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC