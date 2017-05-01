U.S. Official: Russia Installed System in Crimea to Snoop on U.S. Destroyers, Jam Communications
Russia has installed a modern mobile electronic warfare system in Crimea to eavesdrop on U.S. ships in the Black Sea and potentially jam their communications, a U.S. defense official confirmed to USNI News on Monday. The installation of the Murmansk BN system in mid-March was a direct reaction to an increased U.S. and NATO presence in the region, the official told USNI News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Naval Institute.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|2 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC