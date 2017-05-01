U.S. Official: Russia Installed Syste...

U.S. Official: Russia Installed System in Crimea to Snoop on U.S. Destroyers, Jam Communications

Russia has installed a modern mobile electronic warfare system in Crimea to eavesdrop on U.S. ships in the Black Sea and potentially jam their communications, a U.S. defense official confirmed to USNI News on Monday. The installation of the Murmansk BN system in mid-March was a direct reaction to an increased U.S. and NATO presence in the region, the official told USNI News.

