Turkmenistan, Russia expand business ...

Turkmenistan, Russia expand business regional partnership

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov met with a Turkmen delegation headed by Chairman of the Mejlis Committee on Legislation and Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Kazan, Tatarstan's presidential press-service said. At present, there is potential for the development of relations in such areas as oil production, engineering, energy, agro-industrial complex, pharmaceutics, medicine, supply of chemical products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC