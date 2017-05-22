Turkmenistan, Russia expand business regional partnership
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov met with a Turkmen delegation headed by Chairman of the Mejlis Committee on Legislation and Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Kazan, Tatarstan's presidential press-service said. At present, there is potential for the development of relations in such areas as oil production, engineering, energy, agro-industrial complex, pharmaceutics, medicine, supply of chemical products.
