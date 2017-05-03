Turkey, Russia steps 'may influence Middle East'
Joint steps by Turkey and Russia could influence the situation in the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 3 as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria and other economic and political issues. "Today we have a very good chance to discuss both our relations in the bilateral format and consider regional issues," Erdogan said in Sochi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|55 min
|Newtonian
|41
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|11 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|8
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|Tue
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC