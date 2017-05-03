Turkey, Russia steps 'may influence M...

Turkey, Russia steps 'may influence Middle East'

16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Joint steps by Turkey and Russia could influence the situation in the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 3 as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria and other economic and political issues. "Today we have a very good chance to discuss both our relations in the bilateral format and consider regional issues," Erdogan said in Sochi.

Chicago, IL

