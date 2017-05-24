Trump tells Netanyahu he 'never mentioned Israel' in meeting with Russians
Even Trump's visit Monday to one of Judaism's holiest sites, the Western Wall , was complicated by Israeli reports that US officials had told Netanyahu he should not join Trump because the wall, which was captured from Jordan in 1967, "isn't your territory". Trump soon found himself defending an Oval Office meeting on May 10 when he disclosed classified information about an Islamic State threat to the Russian former minister and ambassador to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC