Trump, Putin To Speak On May 2 As Merkel Pays Rare Visit To Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has scheduled a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin for around 12:30 on May 2 just as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying a rare visit to Russia. White House officials said the two leaders would likely discuss the civil war in Syria, where Moscow backs the government of President Bashar al-Assad and the United States supports rebels trying to overthrow him.

