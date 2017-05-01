Trump, Putin To Speak On May 2 As Mer...

Trump, Putin To Speak On May 2 As Merkel Pays Rare Visit To Russia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

U.S. President Donald Trump has scheduled a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin for around 12:30 on May 2 just as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying a rare visit to Russia. White House officials said the two leaders would likely discuss the civil war in Syria, where Moscow backs the government of President Bashar al-Assad and the United States supports rebels trying to overthrow him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... 3 hr USA Today 2
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 9 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC