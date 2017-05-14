Trump lawyers push back against Russi...

Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in letter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The letter from President Trump's lawyer was drafted following a request from Sen. At first the Republican president said that he doubted that he would return his tax returns , and then said that "nobody cares" about his returns, other than the reporters. "The financial trail exposed raises questions about whether Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because the FBI's investigation of his campaign's collusion with Russian Federation was encroaching into Trump's world of dark money and dubious business partners".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,079 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC