Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in letter
The letter from President Trump's lawyer was drafted following a request from Sen. At first the Republican president said that he doubted that he would return his tax returns , and then said that "nobody cares" about his returns, other than the reporters. "The financial trail exposed raises questions about whether Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because the FBI's investigation of his campaign's collusion with Russian Federation was encroaching into Trump's world of dark money and dubious business partners".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC