Trump ax falls on FBI's Comey in mids...

Trump ax falls on FBI's Comey in midst of Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A look at key moments in tenure of FBI Director James Comey and the decision by President Donald Trump to abruptly fire him. A look at key moments in tenure of FBI Director James Comey and the decision by President Donald Trump to abruptly fire him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 22 hr Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC