Trump Arrests Slide Despite Concerns About Russia Probe, Comey Firing
US President Donald Trump has appointed longtime legal adviser Marc Kasowitz to represent him as a private attorney on matters related to the investigation into his election campaign's alleged ties to Russian Federation. Brennan said he is "aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and United States of America persons involved in the Trump campaign".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC