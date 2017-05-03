Trump and Putin signal closer co-oper...

Trump and Putin signal closer co-operation on Syria after - very good' talks

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have signalled the prospect of increased co-operation in Syria after what the White House described as a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation. The White House said the leaders also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 2 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 8
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... Tue USA Today 2
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC