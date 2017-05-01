To Russia with love

The right-wing extremist organisations in central Europe are linked by their inclination towards Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, the survey of the Hungarian institute, Political Capital, suggests. The findings are based on a comparative analysis of five case studies carried out in central European countries, that were published by the Globsec institute on May 2. The Slovak part of the study was prepared by political scientist Grigorij MeseA3 4nikov and security analyst Radovan BrA nik, the SITA newswire reported.

