Thousands in U.S. send messages of friendship to Russians
As of this writing, 7,269 people in the United States, and rising steadily, have posted messages of friendship to the people of Russia. They can be read, and more can be added at RootsAction.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|24 min
|True Christian wi...
|2
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 4
|Jace
|48
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC