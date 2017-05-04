Thousands in U.S. send messages of fr...

Thousands in U.S. send messages of friendship to Russians

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

As of this writing, 7,269 people in the United States, and rising steadily, have posted messages of friendship to the people of Russia. They can be read, and more can be added at RootsAction.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 24 min True Christian wi... 2
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 4 Jace 48
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC