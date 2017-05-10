The Latest: White House says Trump pr...

The Latest: White House says Trump pressed envoy on Syria

Read more: WFTV Orlando

The Latest on the Washington visit of Russian's top diplomat for meetings with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson : The White House says President Donald Trump stressed several issues in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , including ending the civil war in Syria and improving U.S.-Russia relations. The White House says Trump made clear for the need for Russia to "rein in" the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, along with Iran and its proxies.

Chicago, IL

