The Latest: White House says Trump pressed envoy on Syria

The Latest on the Washington visit of Russian's top diplomat for meetings with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson : The White House says President Donald Trump stressed several issues in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , including ending the civil war in Syria and improving U.S.-Russia relations. The White House says Trump made clear for the need for Russia to "rein in" the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad , along with Iran and its proxies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.