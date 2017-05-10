The Latest: White House says Trump pressed envoy on Syria
The Latest on the Washington visit of Russian's top diplomat for meetings with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson : The White House says President Donald Trump stressed several issues in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , including ending the civil war in Syria and improving U.S.-Russia relations. The White House says Trump made clear for the need for Russia to "rein in" the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad , along with Iran and its proxies.
