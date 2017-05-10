Syrian forces clash with rebels in new Russian 'de-escalation' zone
Syria's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it accepted a Russian proposal to create de-escalation zones, vowing not to shell the areas in compliance with a largely ignored ceasefire agreed to in December. The United States is not party to the agreement and the Syrian rivals have not signed on to the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|18 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC