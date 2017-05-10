Syrian forces clash with rebels in ne...

Syrian forces clash with rebels in new Russian 'de-escalation' zone

Syria's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it accepted a Russian proposal to create de-escalation zones, vowing not to shell the areas in compliance with a largely ignored ceasefire agreed to in December. The United States is not party to the agreement and the Syrian rivals have not signed on to the deal.

Chicago, IL

