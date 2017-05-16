Syria safe zones closed to US-coaliti...

Syria safe zones closed to US-coalition jets: Russian Federation

14 hrs ago

With the help of Russian Federation and Iranian-backed militias, the Syrian government has gained the military upper hand in the six-year conflict. Turkey has supported rebel groups and sent its own military to fight Islamic State militants as well as US -backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria .

