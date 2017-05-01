Suit over $1.5M Miami Beach condo spi...

Suit over $1.5M Miami Beach condo spills bad blood between Russian billionaires

What do you get when you pit a pair of Russian oligarchs - one Vladimir Putin's friend, the second jailed in Moscow -against each other? Then, add a girlfriend who's accused of betraying one billionaire for the other? You get this: A lawsuit over the ownership of a $1.5 million townhouse at Aqua in Miami Beach wrapped in international intrigue. Polonsky, a real estate developer awaiting trial in Russia on embezzlement charges, had invested in the Aqua project on Allison Island a decade ago and sold off all but one of the units.

