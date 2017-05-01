Suit over $1.5M Miami Beach condo spills bad blood between Russian billionaires
What do you get when you pit a pair of Russian oligarchs - one Vladimir Putin's friend, the second jailed in Moscow -against each other? Then, add a girlfriend who's accused of betraying one billionaire for the other? You get this: A lawsuit over the ownership of a $1.5 million townhouse at Aqua in Miami Beach wrapped in international intrigue. Polonsky, a real estate developer awaiting trial in Russia on embezzlement charges, had invested in the Aqua project on Allison Island a decade ago and sold off all but one of the units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|5 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|18 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC