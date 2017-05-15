Stop Russian Anti-Gay Murders

Read more: Amnesty International USA

Over a hundred men suspected of being gay are being abducted, tortured and even killed in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya according to credible sources inside the country. The Chechen government won't admit that gay men even exist in Chechnya, let alone that they ordered what the police call 'preventive mopping up' of people they consider to be undesirable.

Chicago, IL

