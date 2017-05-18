Sports: Home favourite Rybak dents Ru...

Sports: Home favourite Rybak dents Russian supremacy on final day of...

Read more: Groong

Home favourite Yury Rybak prevented Russia from claiming victories in all eight finals in which they were represented on the final day of the 2017 European Sambo Championships here after beating Aslan Kambiev to the men's over 100 kilograms gold medal. The Belarusian, a 2015 world bronze medallist, established a match-winning eight-point lead over Kambiev, who was the only Russian to suffer defeat in a final today.

Chicago, IL

