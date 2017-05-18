Siberian tiger that terrified Vladivo...

Siberian tiger that terrified Vladivostok gets new wild home

In this image made from video released by Amur Tiger Centre/WWF, a male Amur tiger is seen before being released into the wild in Bikin National Park in southeastern Russia, Monday, May 15, 2017. A Siberian tiger that terrorized Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok by prowling its suburbs has been relocated to a vast, wild Russian national park where officials hope he will thrive.

