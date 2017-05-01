Senate Foreign Relations chairman: 'We're not going to' slap new sanctions on Russia right now

U.S. Senator Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questions Assistant Secretary of State Jacobson during a hearing on on U.S.-Cuba relations on Capitol Hill in Washington The Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told Politico on Monday that the committee is not going to issue new sanctions against Russia over its election interference, saying it would instead work on new bills to sanction Iran over its ballistic missile program and counter Russian aggression in Europe. had bipartisan support and was seen by many senators as the appropriate response to Russia's election-related hacking and disinformation campaigns.

