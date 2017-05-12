Senate asks Page for documents on his contacts with Russia

In this July 8, 2016, file photo, Carter Page speaks in Moscow, Russia. Page, one of President Donald Trump's former foreign policy advisers said Friday, May 5, 2017, that the Senate committee investigating Moscow's interference in last year's election has asked him to turn over information about contacts he, or any other campaign associates, had with Russians during Trump's race for the White House.

