Schumer: Sessions 'Seems To Be Violating' His Recusal From Russia Probe

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said his caucus has not yet made a decision on whether to withhold their votes, but added that the issue is being looked at as a way to ensure there is a thorough investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 USA election. "We will have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move because who the Federal Bureau of Investigation director is, is related to who the special prosecutor is", Schumer told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union ".

