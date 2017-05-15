SCANDAL: Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theo...

SCANDAL: Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theorist Maxine Waters'...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

Lifetime leeching politician, Maxine Waters calls for President Trump to be impeached on a regular basis for his supposed ties to Russia. According to Waters' most recently available House financial disclosure documents, she held $200,000 in Russia-linked retirement accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC