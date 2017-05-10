Russia's Victory Day parade marred by thick clouds

Russian marines march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Russian marines march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.