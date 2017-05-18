Russia's Putin pledges to send food to Venezuela
In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters outside the National Electoral Council headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced Friday, May 19, 2017, that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised to start delivering several thousand tons of wheat after speaking on the phone with Maduro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC