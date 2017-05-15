Russia's Controversial Eurovision Ent...

Russia's Controversial Eurovision Entry Spotlights Disabled

But Russian officials cried foul even before the competition, as Ukraine banned their last-minute entry of contestant Yulia Samoylova, a singer who is disabled and uses a wheelchair. "We were all very much surprised," says chairwoman of the Moscow branch of Russia's Disabled People Society Nadezhda Lobanova-who is herself in a wheelchair.

