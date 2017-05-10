Russian YouTuber reportedly convicted...

Russian YouTuber reportedly convicted for playing Pokemon Go in church

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KCAU

The popular Russian YouTuber was convicted Thursday for insulting religious believers and inciting hatred after he filmed a Pokemon Go video in a church. Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 3 1/2 years, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Wed Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... Tue fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC