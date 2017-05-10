Russian YouTuber reportedly convicted for playing Pokemon Go in church
The popular Russian YouTuber was convicted Thursday for insulting religious believers and inciting hatred after he filmed a Pokemon Go video in a church. Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 3 1/2 years, Russian news agency TASS reported.
