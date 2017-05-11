Russian varsities offer 500 medical s...

Russian varsities offer 500 medical seats to Indians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Today

Chennai: Aimed at boosting ties between the two countries, Russian Universities would offer 500 seats to Indian students taking up medical courses in that country, an official said here. "Russian Universities will offer 500 medical seats to Indian students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Wed Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... Tue fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... Tue Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC