Russian-Turkmen relations of strategic nature: Matviyenko

Saturday May 27

Russian-Turkmen relations are of a strategic nature, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of the Turkmen Parliamentary Committee on Legislation and its Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov, said the press release of the Russian Federation Council. The meeting was held within the framework of the 8th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, which took place in St. Petersburg May 25-26.

Chicago, IL

