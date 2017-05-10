Russian Press Releases Photos of Meet...

Russian Press Releases Photos of Meeting with Trump, Reportedly Angering White House Officials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Truthdig

CNN says White House officials were furious on Wednesday when the Russian press abruptly released the pictures. Apparently White House staff thought there was an understanding that they would be kept quiet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC