Russian opposition leader undergoes eye surgery after attack

In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses for a photo after unknown attackers doused him with green antiseptic outside a conference venue in Moscow, Russia. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote on Instagram on Tuesday May 9, 2017 that he has undergone eye surgery in Spain and that doctors expect the vision in his right eye to be restored in several months, after being attacked last month.

