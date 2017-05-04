Russian opposition leader Navalny all...

Russian opposition leader Navalny allowed to travel abroad

In this photo taken on Thursday, April 27, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses for a photo after unknown attackers doused him with green antiseptic outside a conference venue in Moscow, Russia. Naval... MOSCOW - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been issued a Russian passport after being denied the travel document for five years.

Chicago, IL

