Russian official claims Chechnyaa s anti-gay secret prison is actually a oea storerooma
The Russian official - who works in the press department for the Russian embassy in Israel - has claimed that the secret prison that has been set up to torture gay and bisexual men is actually just a storeroom. His claim came after magazine Ha'artez reported on the ongoing persecution of gay men in Chechnya, with many trying to flee the region so they are not killed by the authorities or their own families.
