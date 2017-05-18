Russian Lesbian Tells Inspiring Tale of Escape by Boat With Canadian Lover
Russia wasn't an easy place to be LGBT even before the infamous 2013 "gay propaganda" law and the recent persecution of gay and bisexual men in the Russian republic of Chechnya - as demonstrated by the inspiring story of two women who escaped by boat. The story of Elena, a Russian, and her Canadian partner, Meg, appeared this week in Prospekt Magazine, an online English-language publication based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Elena has also written a book about their experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC