Russian Lesbian Tells Inspiring Tale ...

Russian Lesbian Tells Inspiring Tale of Escape by Boat With Canadian Lover

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Russia wasn't an easy place to be LGBT even before the infamous 2013 "gay propaganda" law and the recent persecution of gay and bisexual men in the Russian republic of Chechnya - as demonstrated by the inspiring story of two women who escaped by boat. The story of Elena, a Russian, and her Canadian partner, Meg, appeared this week in Prospekt Magazine, an online English-language publication based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Elena has also written a book about their experiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC