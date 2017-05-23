Russian foreign minister mocks media over Trump disclosures

USA intelligence officials have asked NBC News and other media organizations not to report the type of equipment, where it was stolen, and the name of the city where the intelligence was gathered, because doing so could harm US national security, they say.But that doesn't mean he's entirely wrong about the effect the scandals are having on the ability of the U.S. to maintain its special place in the world.PAUL PILLAR: Good to be with you, Ari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.