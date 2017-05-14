Russian Federation says Syria safe zo...

Russian Federation says Syria safe zones will go into effect

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that four de-escalation zones in Syria will go into effect at midnight. Fighter jets fired at the opposition-held village of Al-Zalakiyat and nearby positions in the Hama countryside, where the combatants exchanged shelling, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

